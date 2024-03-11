Sinema dünyasının en kötüleri... Altın Ahududu Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu Yılın en iyi filmleri, yönetmenleri ve oyuncuları gibi bir çok alanda en iyilerin seçildiği Oscar gibi yılın en kötüleri Altın Ahududu Ödülleri (Razzie Awards) de sahiplerini buldu. Ödüllere damga vuran yapın ise 5 farklı dalda en kötü seçilen Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey oldu. İşte beyaz perdenin en kötüleri...

EN KÖTÜ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU Adaylar * Kim Cattrall / About My Father

* Megan Fox / Expend4bles (KAZANAN)

* Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde

* Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

* Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s Kazanan: Megan Fox / Expend4bles 1 | 9

EN KÖTÜ YENİDEN YAPIM / DEVAM FİLMİ Adaylar * Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

* Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

* The Exorcist: Believer

* Expend4bles

* Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse Kazanan: Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 | 9

EN KÖTÜ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU * Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

* Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant

* Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables

* Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

* Franco Nero (as “The Pope”) The Pope’s Exorcist Kazanan: Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables 3 | 9