2026 Altın Küre Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu! İşte ödül alan isimlerin tam listesi
Altın Küre Ödülleri 2026 gecesinde ödüller sahiplerini buldu. Sinema ve televizyon dünyasının merakla beklediği törende, ödül alan isimlerin tam listesi açıklandı.
Bu yıl 83'üncüsü düzenlenen Altın Küre'de (Golden Globe) kazananlar belli oldu. Gecenin sunuculuğunu Nikki Glaser üstlenirken, Paul Thomas Anderson imzalı “One Battle After Another” filmi törene damga vurdu.
Televizyon kategorisinde ise "The Pitt", "The Studio" ve "Adolescence" dizileri öne çıktı. Netflix'in "Adolescence" dizisi, En İyi Mini Dizi dahil olmak üzere dört kategoride ödül kazandı.
İşte 83'üncü Altın Küre Ödülleri’nde tüm kazananların listesi:
Sinema dalında kazananlar
En iyi film (dram)
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Kazanan: Hamnet
En iyi film (komedi/müzikal)
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Kazanan: One Battle After Another
En iyi yönetmen
Paul Thomas Anderson-One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler-Sinners
Guillermo del Toro-Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi-It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier-Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao-Hamnet
Kazanan: Paul Thomas Anderson-One Battle After Another
En iyi senaryo
Paul Thomas Anderson–One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein ve Josh Safdie–Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler–Sinners
Jafar Panahi–It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt ve Joachim Trier–Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao ve Maggie O'Farrell–Hamnet
Kazanan: Paul Thomas Anderson–One Battle After Another
En iyi erkek oyuncu (dram)
Joel Edgerton-Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac-Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson-The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan-Sinners
Wagner Moura-The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White-Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Kazanan: Wagner Moura-The Secret Agent
En iyi kadın oyuncu (dram)
Jessie Buckley-Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence-Die My Love
Renate Reinsve-Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts-After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson-Hedda
Eva Victor-Sorry, Baby
Kazanan: Jessie Buckley-Hamnet
En iyi erkek oyuncu (komedi/müzikal)
Timothee Chalamet-Marty Supreme
George Clooney-Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio-One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke-Blue Moon
Lee Byung-hun-No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons-Bugonia
Kazanan: Timothee Chalamet-Marty Supreme
En iyi kadın oyuncu (komedi/müzikal)
Rose Byrne-If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo-Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson-Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti-One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried-The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone-Bugonia
Kazanan: Rose Byrne-If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
Benicio Del Toro-One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi-Frankenstein
Paul Mescal-Hamnet
Sean Penn-One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler-Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgard-Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan-Weapons
Kazanan: Stellan Skarsgard-Sentimental Value
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
Emily Blunt-The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning-Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande-Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas-Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan-Weapons
Teyana Taylor-One Battle After Another
Kazanan: Teyana Taylor-One Battle After Another
İngilizce olmayan en iyi film
It Was Just An Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Kazanan: The Secret Agent
En iyi animasyon
Arco
Demon Slayer
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Kazanan: KPop Demon Hunters
Sinema ve gişe başarısı
Avatar: Fire & Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Kazanan: Sinners
En iyi orijinal film müziği
Alexandre Desplat-Frankenstein
Max Richter-Hamnet
Jonny Greenwood-One Battle After Another
Kanding Ray-Sirat
Hans Zimmer-F1
Ludwig Göransson-Sinners
Kazanan: Ludwig Göransson-Sinners
En iyi şarkı
Avatar: Fire and Ash–Dream as One
KPop Demon Hunters–Golden
Sinners–I Lied to You
Wicked: For Good–No Place Like Home
Wicked: For Good–The Girl in the Bubble
Train Dreams–Train Dreams
Kazanan: KPop Demon Hunters–Golden
Televizyon dalında adaylar
En iyi dizi (dram)
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Kazanan: The Pitt
En iyi dizi (müzikal ya da komedi)
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Kazanan: The Studio
En iyi mini dizi ya da TV filmi
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Kazanan: Adolescence
En iyi kadın oyuncu (dizi-dram)
Kathy Bates-Matlock
Britt Lower-Severance
Helen Mirren-MobLand
Bella Ramsey-The Last of Us
Keri Russell-The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn-Pluribus
Kazanan: Rhea Seehorn-Pluribus
En iyi erkek oyuncu (dizi-dram)
Sterling K. Brown-Paradise
Diego Luna-Andor
Gary Oldman-Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo-Task
Adam Scott-Severance
Noah Wyle-The Pitt
Kazanan: Noah Wyle-The Pitt
En iyi kadın oyuncu (dizi-müzikal ya da komedi)
Kristen Bell-Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri-The Bear
Selena Gomez-Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne-Poker Face
Jenna Ortega-Wednesday
Jean Smart-Hacks
Kazanan: Jean Smart-Hacks
En iyi erkek oyuncu (dizi-müzikal ya da komedi)
Adam Brody-Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin-Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell-Chad Powers
Seth Rogen-The Studio
Martin Short-Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White-The Bear
Kazanan: Seth Rogen-The Studio
En iyi kadın oyuncu (mini dizi/TV filmi)
Claire Danes-The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones-Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried-Long Bright River
Sarah Snook-All Her Fault
Michelle Williams-Dying for Sex
Robin Wright-The Girlfriend
Kazanan: Michelle Williams-Dying for Sex
En iyi erkek oyuncu (mini dizi/TV filmi)
Jacob Elordi-The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti-Black Mirror
Stephen Graham-Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam-Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law-Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys-The Beast in Me
Kazanan: Stephen Graham-Adolescence
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
Carrie Coon-The White Lotus
Erin Doherty-Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder-Hacks
Catherine O’Hara-The Studio
Parker Posey-The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood-The White Lotus
Kazanan: Erin Doherty-Adolescence
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
Owen Cooper-Adolescence
Billy Crudup-The Morning Show
Walton Goggins-The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs-The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman-Severance
Ashley Walters-Adolescence
Kazanan: Owen Cooper-Adolescence
En iyi podcast
Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang With Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Smartless
Up First
Kazanan: Good Hang With Amy Poehler
En iyi performans (stand-up ya da komedi)
Brett Goldstein-The Second Best Night of Your Life
Bill Maher-Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Kumail Nanjiani-Night Thoughts
Sarah Silverman-PostMortem
Kevin Hart-Acting my Age
Ricky Gervais-Mortality
Kazanan: Ricky Gervais-Mortality