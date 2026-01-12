2026 Altın Küre Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu! İşte ödül alan isimlerin tam listesi

Bu yıl 83'üncüsü düzenlenen Altın Küre'de (Golden Globe) kazananlar belli oldu. Gecenin sunuculuğunu Nikki Glaser üstlenirken, Paul Thomas Anderson imzalı “One Battle After Another” filmi törene damga vurdu.

Televizyon kategorisinde ise "The Pitt", "The Studio" ve "Adolescence" dizileri öne çıktı. Netflix'in "Adolescence" dizisi, En İyi Mini Dizi dahil olmak üzere dört kategoride ödül kazandı.

İşte 83'üncü Altın Küre Ödülleri’nde tüm kazananların listesi:

Sinema dalında kazananlar

En iyi film (dram)

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Kazanan: Hamnet

En iyi film (komedi/müzikal)

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Kazanan: One Battle After Another

En iyi yönetmen

Paul Thomas Anderson-One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler-Sinners

Guillermo del Toro-Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi-It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier-Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao-Hamnet

Kazanan: Paul Thomas Anderson-One Battle After Another

En iyi senaryo

Paul Thomas Anderson–One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein ve Josh Safdie–Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler–Sinners

Jafar Panahi–It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt ve Joachim Trier–Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao ve Maggie O'Farrell–Hamnet

Kazanan: Paul Thomas Anderson–One Battle After Another

En iyi erkek oyuncu (dram)

Joel Edgerton-Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac-Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson-The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan-Sinners

Wagner Moura-The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White-Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Kazanan: Wagner Moura-The Secret Agent

En iyi kadın oyuncu (dram)

Jessie Buckley-Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence-Die My Love

Renate Reinsve-Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts-After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson-Hedda

Eva Victor-Sorry, Baby

Kazanan: Jessie Buckley-Hamnet

En iyi erkek oyuncu (komedi/müzikal)

Timothee Chalamet-Marty Supreme

George Clooney-Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio-One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke-Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun-No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons-Bugonia

Kazanan: Timothee Chalamet-Marty Supreme

En iyi kadın oyuncu (komedi/müzikal)

Rose Byrne-If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo-Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson-Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti-One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried-The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone-Bugonia

Kazanan: Rose Byrne-If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Benicio Del Toro-One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi-Frankenstein

Paul Mescal-Hamnet

Sean Penn-One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler-Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgard-Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan-Weapons

Kazanan: Stellan Skarsgard-Sentimental Value

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Emily Blunt-The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning-Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande-Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas-Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan-Weapons

Teyana Taylor-One Battle After Another

Kazanan: Teyana Taylor-One Battle After Another

İngilizce olmayan en iyi film

It Was Just An Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Kazanan: The Secret Agent

En iyi animasyon

Arco

Demon Slayer

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Kazanan: KPop Demon Hunters

Sinema ve gişe başarısı

Avatar: Fire & Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Kazanan: Sinners

En iyi orijinal film müziği

Alexandre Desplat-Frankenstein

Max Richter-Hamnet

Jonny Greenwood-One Battle After Another

Kanding Ray-Sirat

Hans Zimmer-F1

Ludwig Göransson-Sinners

Kazanan: Ludwig Göransson-Sinners

En iyi şarkı

Avatar: Fire and Ash–Dream as One

KPop Demon Hunters–Golden

Sinners–I Lied to You

Wicked: For Good–No Place Like Home

Wicked: For Good–The Girl in the Bubble

Train Dreams–Train Dreams

Kazanan: KPop Demon Hunters–Golden

Televizyon dalında adaylar

En iyi dizi (dram)

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Kazanan: The Pitt

En iyi dizi (müzikal ya da komedi)

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Kazanan: The Studio

En iyi mini dizi ya da TV filmi

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Kazanan: Adolescence

En iyi kadın oyuncu (dizi-dram)

Kathy Bates-Matlock

Britt Lower-Severance

Helen Mirren-MobLand

Bella Ramsey-The Last of Us

Keri Russell-The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn-Pluribus

Kazanan: Rhea Seehorn-Pluribus

En iyi erkek oyuncu (dizi-dram)

Sterling K. Brown-Paradise

Diego Luna-Andor

Gary Oldman-Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo-Task

Adam Scott-Severance

Noah Wyle-The Pitt

Kazanan: Noah Wyle-The Pitt

En iyi kadın oyuncu (dizi-müzikal ya da komedi)

Kristen Bell-Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri-The Bear

Selena Gomez-Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne-Poker Face

Jenna Ortega-Wednesday

Jean Smart-Hacks

Kazanan: Jean Smart-Hacks

En iyi erkek oyuncu (dizi-müzikal ya da komedi)

Adam Brody-Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin-Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell-Chad Powers

Seth Rogen-The Studio

Martin Short-Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White-The Bear

Kazanan: Seth Rogen-The Studio

En iyi kadın oyuncu (mini dizi/TV filmi)

Claire Danes-The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones-Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried-Long Bright River

Sarah Snook-All Her Fault

Michelle Williams-Dying for Sex

Robin Wright-The Girlfriend

Kazanan: Michelle Williams-Dying for Sex

En iyi erkek oyuncu (mini dizi/TV filmi)

Jacob Elordi-The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti-Black Mirror

Stephen Graham-Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam-Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law-Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys-The Beast in Me

Kazanan: Stephen Graham-Adolescence

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Carrie Coon-The White Lotus

Erin Doherty-Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder-Hacks

Catherine O’Hara-The Studio

Parker Posey-The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood-The White Lotus

Kazanan: Erin Doherty-Adolescence

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Owen Cooper-Adolescence

Billy Crudup-The Morning Show

Walton Goggins-The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs-The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman-Severance

Ashley Walters-Adolescence

Kazanan: Owen Cooper-Adolescence

En iyi podcast

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang With Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Smartless

Up First

Kazanan: Good Hang With Amy Poehler

En iyi performans (stand-up ya da komedi)

Brett Goldstein-The Second Best Night of Your Life

Bill Maher-Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Kumail Nanjiani-Night Thoughts

Sarah Silverman-PostMortem

Kevin Hart-Acting my Age

Ricky Gervais-Mortality

Kazanan: Ricky Gervais-Mortality