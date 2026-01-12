  1. Ekonomim
2026 Altın Küre Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu! İşte ödül alan isimlerin tam listesi

Altın Küre Ödülleri 2026 gecesinde ödüller sahiplerini buldu. Sinema ve televizyon dünyasının merakla beklediği törende, ödül alan isimlerin tam listesi açıklandı.

Haber Merkezi
YAYINLAMA
GÜNCELLEME
2026 Altın Küre Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu! İşte ödül alan isimlerin tam listesi
Bu yıl 83'üncüsü düzenlenen Altın Küre'de (Golden Globe) kazananlar belli oldu. Gecenin sunuculuğunu Nikki Glaser üstlenirken, Paul Thomas Anderson imzalı “One Battle After Another” filmi törene damga vurdu.

Televizyon kategorisinde ise "The Pitt", "The Studio" ve "Adolescence" dizileri öne çıktı. Netflix'in "Adolescence" dizisi, En İyi Mini Dizi dahil olmak üzere dört kategoride ödül kazandı.

İşte 83'üncü Altın Küre Ödülleri’nde tüm kazananların listesi:

Sinema dalında kazananlar

En iyi film (dram)

Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Kazanan: Hamnet

En iyi film (komedi/müzikal)

Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another

Kazanan: One Battle After Another

En iyi yönetmen

Paul Thomas Anderson-One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler-Sinners
Guillermo del Toro-Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi-It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier-Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao-Hamnet

Kazanan: Paul Thomas Anderson-One Battle After Another

En iyi senaryo

Paul Thomas Anderson–One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein ve Josh Safdie–Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler–Sinners
Jafar Panahi–It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt ve Joachim Trier–Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao ve Maggie O'Farrell–Hamnet

Kazanan: Paul Thomas Anderson–One Battle After Another

En iyi erkek oyuncu (dram)

Joel Edgerton-Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac-Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson-The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan-Sinners
Wagner Moura-The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White-Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Kazanan: Wagner Moura-The Secret Agent

En iyi kadın oyuncu (dram)

Jessie Buckley-Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence-Die My Love
Renate Reinsve-Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts-After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson-Hedda
Eva Victor-Sorry, Baby

Kazanan: Jessie Buckley-Hamnet

En iyi erkek oyuncu (komedi/müzikal)

Timothee Chalamet-Marty Supreme
George Clooney-Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio-One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke-Blue Moon
Lee Byung-hun-No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons-Bugonia

Kazanan: Timothee Chalamet-Marty Supreme

En iyi kadın oyuncu (komedi/müzikal)

Rose Byrne-If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo-Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson-Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti-One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried-The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone-Bugonia

Kazanan: Rose Byrne-If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Benicio Del Toro-One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi-Frankenstein
Paul Mescal-Hamnet
Sean Penn-One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler-Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgard-Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan-Weapons

Kazanan: Stellan Skarsgard-Sentimental Value

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Emily Blunt-The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning-Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande-Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas-Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan-Weapons
Teyana Taylor-One Battle After Another

Kazanan: Teyana Taylor-One Battle After Another

İngilizce olmayan en iyi film

It Was Just An Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rajab

Kazanan: The Secret Agent

En iyi animasyon

Arco
Demon Slayer
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Kazanan: KPop Demon Hunters

Sinema ve gişe başarısı

Avatar: Fire & Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2

Kazanan: Sinners

En iyi orijinal film müziği

Alexandre Desplat-Frankenstein
Max Richter-Hamnet
Jonny Greenwood-One Battle After Another
Kanding Ray-Sirat
Hans Zimmer-F1
Ludwig Göransson-Sinners

Kazanan: Ludwig Göransson-Sinners

En iyi şarkı

Avatar: Fire and Ash–Dream as One
KPop Demon Hunters–Golden
Sinners–I Lied to You
Wicked: For Good–No Place Like Home
Wicked: For Good–The Girl in the Bubble
Train Dreams–Train Dreams

Kazanan: KPop Demon Hunters–Golden

Televizyon dalında adaylar

En iyi dizi (dram)

The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Kazanan: The Pitt

En iyi dizi (müzikal ya da komedi)

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio

Kazanan: The Studio

En iyi mini dizi ya da TV filmi

Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend

Kazanan: Adolescence

En iyi kadın oyuncu (dizi-dram)

Kathy Bates-Matlock
Britt Lower-Severance
Helen Mirren-MobLand
Bella Ramsey-The Last of Us
Keri Russell-The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn-Pluribus

Kazanan: Rhea Seehorn-Pluribus

En iyi erkek oyuncu (dizi-dram)

Sterling K. Brown-Paradise
Diego Luna-Andor
Gary Oldman-Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo-Task
Adam Scott-Severance
Noah Wyle-The Pitt

Kazanan: Noah Wyle-The Pitt

En iyi kadın oyuncu (dizi-müzikal ya da komedi)

Kristen Bell-Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri-The Bear
Selena Gomez-Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne-Poker Face
Jenna Ortega-Wednesday
Jean Smart-Hacks

Kazanan: Jean Smart-Hacks

En iyi erkek oyuncu (dizi-müzikal ya da komedi)

Adam Brody-Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin-Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell-Chad Powers
Seth Rogen-The Studio
Martin Short-Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White-The Bear

Kazanan: Seth Rogen-The Studio

En iyi kadın oyuncu (mini dizi/TV filmi)

Claire Danes-The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones-Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried-Long Bright River
Sarah Snook-All Her Fault
Michelle Williams-Dying for Sex
Robin Wright-The Girlfriend

Kazanan: Michelle Williams-Dying for Sex

En iyi erkek oyuncu (mini dizi/TV filmi)

Jacob Elordi-The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti-Black Mirror
Stephen Graham-Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam-Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law-Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys-The Beast in Me

Kazanan: Stephen Graham-Adolescence

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Carrie Coon-The White Lotus
Erin Doherty-Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder-Hacks
Catherine O’Hara-The Studio
Parker Posey-The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood-The White Lotus

Kazanan: Erin Doherty-Adolescence

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Owen Cooper-Adolescence
Billy Crudup-The Morning Show
Walton Goggins-The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs-The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman-Severance
Ashley Walters-Adolescence

Kazanan: Owen Cooper-Adolescence

En iyi podcast

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang With Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Smartless
Up First

Kazanan: Good Hang With Amy Poehler

En iyi performans (stand-up ya da komedi)

Brett Goldstein-The Second Best Night of Your Life
Bill Maher-Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Kumail Nanjiani-Night Thoughts
Sarah Silverman-PostMortem
Kevin Hart-Acting my Age
Ricky Gervais-Mortality

Kazanan: Ricky Gervais-Mortality