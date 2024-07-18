76. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

76. Emmy Ödülleri için adaylar belirlendi. Bu yıl en çok adaylık alan yapım "Shogun" oldu.

25 adaylık elde eden başarılı yapımı, 23 adaylıkla The Bear takip etti. The Bear, geçtiğimiz yıl Emmy Ödülleri'nden 10 ödülle ayrılmıştı.

Emmy Ödülleri 15 Eylül'de sahiplerini bulacak.

Drama dalında 76. Emmy Ödülleri adayları şöyle:

En İyi Dizi

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Erkek Oyuncu

Idris Elba, Hijack

Dominic West, The Crown

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Kadın Oyuncu

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Erkek Konuk Oyuncu

Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun

Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Kadın Konuk Oyuncu

Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Infidelity"

Claire Foy, The Crown "Sleep, Dearie Sleep"

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show "Update Your Priors"

Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Couples Therapy (Naked & Afraid)"

Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Double Date"

En İyi Senaryo

The Crown "Ritz", Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare

Fallout "The End" Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner

Mr. & Mrs. Smith "First Date" Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover

Shōgun "Anjin" Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks

Shōgun "Crimson Sky" Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente

Slow Horses "Negotiating With Tigers", Will Smith

En İyi Yönetmen

Stephen Daldry, The Crown ""Sleep, Dearie Sleep

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show, "The Overview Effect"

Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "First Date"

Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun "Crimson Sky"

Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses "Strange Games"

Sallj Richardson, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty "Beat L.A."

Mini dizi dalındaki adaylıklar ise şöyle:

En İyi Mini Dizi

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

En iyi Kadın Oyuncu

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

En İyi Yönetmen

Weronia Tofilska, Baby Reindeer "Episode 4"

Noah Hawley, Fargo "The Tragedy Of The Commons"

Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans "Pilot"

Millicent Shelton, Lessons In Chemistry "Poirot"

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Issa Lopez, True Detective: Night Country

En İyi Senaryo

Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd

Black Mirror "Joan Is Awful", Charlie Brooker

Fargo "The Tragedy Of The Commons", Noah Hawley

Fellow Travelers "You’re Wonderful", Ron Nyswaner

Ripley, Steven Zaillian

True Detective: Night Country "Part 6", Issa López