77. Emmy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu: İşte kazananların tam listesi
ABD'nin dizi endüstrisindeki en prestijli ödüllerinden Emmy'ler 14 Eylül Pazar gecesi Los Angeles'ta düzenlenen törenle sahiplerini buldu.
En iyi mini dizi ve en iyi mini dizi yönetmen ödüllerini de kazanarak geceye damga vuran yapımlardan Adolescence'taki rolüyle 15 yaşındaki Owen Cooper, Emmy ödülü kazanan en genç erkek oyuncu oldu.
The Pitt, en iyi erkek oyuncu, en iyi yardımcı aktrist ve en iyi drama dizisi ödüllerini kazandı.
Ödülleri kazananların listesi şöyle:
En İyi Drama Dizisi
KAZANAN: The Pitt (HBO Max)
Andor (Disney+)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO Max)
Paradise (Hulu)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
The White Lotus (HBO Max)
En İyi Komedi Dizisi
KAZANAN: The Studio (Apple TV+)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (Hulu)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu)
En İyi Mini Dizi
KAZANAN: Adolescence (Netflix)
Black Mirror (Netflix)
Dying for Sex (Hulu)
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
The Penguin (HBO Max)
En İyi Aktör - Drama
KAZANAN: Noah Wyle - The Pitt (HBO Max)
Sterling K Brown - Paradise (Hulu)
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us (HBO Max)
Adam Scott - Severance (Apple TV+)
En İyi Aktrist - Drama
KAZANAN: Britt Lower - Severance (Apple TV+)
Kathy Bates - Matlock (CBS)
Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO Max)
Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)
En İyi Aktör - Komedi
KAZANAN: Seth Rogen - The Studio (Apple TV+)
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Jason Segel - Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (Hulu)
En İyi Aktrist - Komedi
KAZANAN: Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO Max)
Uzo Aduba - The Residence (Netflix)
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (Hulu)
En İyi Aktör - Mini Dizi
KAZANAN: Stephen Graham - Adolescence (Netflix)
Colin Farrell - The Penguin (HBO Max)
Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
Bryan Tyree Henry - Dope Thief (Apple TV+)
Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
En İyi Aktrist - Mini Dizi
KAZANAN: Cristin Milioti - The Penguin (HBO Max)
Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Meghan Fehy - Sirens (Netflix)
Rashidah Jones - Black Mirror (Netflix)
Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex (Hulu)
En İyi Yardımcı Aktör - Drama
KAZANAN: Tramell Tillman - Severance (Apple TV+)
Zach Cherry - Severance (Apple TV+)
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus (HBO Max)
James Marsden - Paradise (Hulu)
Sam Rockwell -The White Lotus (HBO Max)
John Turturro - Severance (Apple TV+)
En İyi Yardımcı Aktrist - Drama
KAZANAN: Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (HBO Max)
Patricia Arquette - Severance (Apple TV+)
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Julianne Nicholson - Paradise (Hulu)
Parker Posey - The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus (HBO Max)
En İyi Yardımcı Aktör– Komedi
KAZANAN: Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)
Ike Barinholtz - The Studio (Apple TV+)
Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons (Netflix)
Harrison Ford - Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear (Hulu)
Michael Urie - Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live (NBC)
En İyi Yardımcı Aktrist – Komedi
KAZANAN: Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO Max)
Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear (Hulu)
Kathryn Hahn - The Studio (Apple TV+)
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio (Apple TV+)
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Jessica Williams - Shrinking (Apple TV+)
En İyi Yardımcı Aktör – Mini dizi
Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
Bill Camp - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
KAZANAN: Owen Cooper - Adolescence (Netflix)
Rob Delaney - Dying For Sex (Hulu)
Peter Sarsgaard - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
Ashley Walters - Adolescence (Netflix)
En İyi Yardımcı Aktrist – Mini dizi
KAZANAN: Erin Doherty - Adolescence (Netflix)
Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
Deirdre O'Connell - The Penguin (HBO Max)
Chloë Sevigny - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
Jenny Slate - Dying For Sex (Hulu)
Christine Tremarco - Adolescence (Netflix)
En İyi Senaryo - Komedi
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky - Hacks
Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola - The Rehearsal
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett - Somebody Somewhere
KAZANAN: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez - The Studio
Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms - What We Do in the Shadows
En İyi Senaryo – Drama
KAZANAN: Dan Gilroy - Andor
Joe Sachs - The Pitt
R. Scott Gemmill - The Pitt
Dan Erickson - Severance
Will Smith - Slow Horses
Mike White - The White Lotus
En İyi Senaryo – Mini Dizi
KAZANAN: Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali - Black Mirror
Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether - Dying for Sex
Lauren LeFranc - The Penguin
Joshua Zetumer - Say Nothing
En İyi Yönetmen – Komedi
Janus Metz, Andor
Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt
John Wells, The Pitt
Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance
Ben Stiller, Severance
KAZANAN: Adam Randall, Slow Horses
Mike White, The White Lotus
En İyi Yönetmen – Drama
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern
Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
KAZANAN: Seth Rogen, The Studio
En İyi Yönetmen – Mini Dizi
KAZANAN: Philip Barantini, Adolescence
Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex
Helen Shaver, The Penguin
Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin
Nicole Kassell, Sirens
Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day