77. Emmy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu: İşte kazananların tam listesi

En iyi mini dizi ve en iyi mini dizi yönetmen ödüllerini de kazanarak geceye damga vuran yapımlardan Adolescence'taki rolüyle 15 yaşındaki Owen Cooper, Emmy ödülü kazanan en genç erkek oyuncu oldu.

The Pitt, en iyi erkek oyuncu, en iyi yardımcı aktrist ve en iyi drama dizisi ödüllerini kazandı.

Ödülleri kazananların listesi şöyle:

En İyi Drama Dizisi

KAZANAN: The Pitt (HBO Max)

Andor (Disney+)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Paradise (Hulu)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

En İyi Komedi Dizisi

KAZANAN: The Studio (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu)

En İyi Mini Dizi

KAZANAN: Adolescence (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

The Penguin (HBO Max)

En İyi Aktör - Drama

KAZANAN: Noah Wyle - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Sterling K Brown - Paradise (Hulu)

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Adam Scott - Severance (Apple TV+)

En İyi Aktrist - Drama

KAZANAN: Britt Lower - Severance (Apple TV+)

Kathy Bates - Matlock (CBS)

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)

En İyi Aktör - Komedi

KAZANAN: Seth Rogen - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Jason Segel - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (Hulu)

En İyi Aktrist - Komedi

KAZANAN: Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO Max)

Uzo Aduba - The Residence (Netflix)

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (Hulu)

En İyi Aktör - Mini Dizi

KAZANAN: Stephen Graham - Adolescence (Netflix)

Colin Farrell - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Bryan Tyree Henry - Dope Thief (Apple TV+)

Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

En İyi Aktrist - Mini Dizi

KAZANAN: Cristin Milioti - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Meghan Fehy - Sirens (Netflix)

Rashidah Jones - Black Mirror (Netflix)

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex (Hulu)

En İyi Yardımcı Aktör - Drama

KAZANAN: Tramell Tillman - Severance (Apple TV+)

Zach Cherry - Severance (Apple TV+)

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

James Marsden - Paradise (Hulu)

Sam Rockwell -The White Lotus (HBO Max)

John Turturro - Severance (Apple TV+)

En İyi Yardımcı Aktrist - Drama

KAZANAN: Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Patricia Arquette - Severance (Apple TV+)

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise (Hulu)

Parker Posey - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

En İyi Yardımcı Aktör– Komedi

KAZANAN: Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons (Netflix)

Harrison Ford - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear (Hulu)

Michael Urie - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live (NBC)

En İyi Yardımcı Aktrist – Komedi

KAZANAN: Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO Max)

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear (Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jessica Williams - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

En İyi Yardımcı Aktör – Mini dizi

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Bill Camp - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

KAZANAN: Owen Cooper - Adolescence (Netflix)

Rob Delaney - Dying For Sex (Hulu)

Peter Sarsgaard - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Ashley Walters - Adolescence (Netflix)

En İyi Yardımcı Aktrist – Mini dizi

KAZANAN: Erin Doherty - Adolescence (Netflix)

Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Deirdre O'Connell - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Chloë Sevigny - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Jenny Slate - Dying For Sex (Hulu)

Christine Tremarco - Adolescence (Netflix)

En İyi Senaryo - Komedi

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky - Hacks

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola - The Rehearsal

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett - Somebody Somewhere

KAZANAN: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez - The Studio

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms - What We Do in the Shadows

En İyi Senaryo – Drama

KAZANAN: Dan Gilroy - Andor

Joe Sachs - The Pitt

R. Scott Gemmill - The Pitt

Dan Erickson - Severance

Will Smith - Slow Horses

Mike White - The White Lotus

En İyi Senaryo – Mini Dizi

KAZANAN: Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali - Black Mirror

Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether - Dying for Sex

Lauren LeFranc - The Penguin

Joshua Zetumer - Say Nothing

En İyi Yönetmen – Komedi

Janus Metz, Andor

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt

John Wells, The Pitt

Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance

Ben Stiller, Severance

KAZANAN: Adam Randall, Slow Horses

Mike White, The White Lotus

En İyi Yönetmen – Drama

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern

Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal

KAZANAN: Seth Rogen, The Studio

En İyi Yönetmen – Mini Dizi

KAZANAN: Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex

Helen Shaver, The Penguin

Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin

Nicole Kassell, Sirens

Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day