Oscar adayları belli oldu

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen Akademi Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu.

Oscar Ödülleri bu yıl 10 Mart 2024'te sahiplerini bulacak.

İşte bu yıl Oscar için yarışacak adaylar...

En iyi film adayları

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

En iyi erkek oyuncu adayları

Bradley Cooper- Maestro

Colman Domingo- Rustin

Paul Giamatti- The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy- Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright- American Fiction

En iyi kadın oyuncu adayları

Annette Bening- Nyad

Lily Gladstone- Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller- Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan- Maestro

Emma Stone- Poor Things

En iyi yönetmen adayları

Jonathan Glazer- The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos- Poor Things

Christopher Nolan- Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese- Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet- Anatomy of a Fall

Yardımcı erkek oyuncu adayları

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Yardımcı kadın oyuncu adayları:

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da'Vina Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Orijinal senaryo adayları

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

May December

Maestro

Past Lives

En iyi uyarlama senaryo adayları

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

En iyi kostüm tasarımı adayları

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

En iyi makyaj ve saç tasarımı adayları

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

En iyi müzik (Orijinal şarkı) adayları

The Fire Inside - Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

It Never Went Away - American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)

En iyi yabancı dilde film adayları

The Teachers’ Lounge - Almanya

Io Capitano - İtalya

Perfect Days - Japonya

Society of the Snow - İspanya

The Zone of Interest - Birleşik Krallık

En iyi görüntü yönetmeni adayları

El Conde

Maestro

Dolunay Katiller

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

En iyi kısa belgesel adayları

Letter to APig

Ninety-five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over

En iyi animasyon filmi adayları

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse