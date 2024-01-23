Oscar adayları belli oldu
Bu yıl 96'ncısı düzenlenen Akademi Ödülleri'nin adayları açıklandı.
Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen Akademi Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu.
Oscar Ödülleri bu yıl 10 Mart 2024'te sahiplerini bulacak.
İşte bu yıl Oscar için yarışacak adaylar...
En iyi film adayları
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
En iyi erkek oyuncu adayları
Bradley Cooper- Maestro
Colman Domingo- Rustin
Paul Giamatti- The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy- Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright- American Fiction
En iyi kadın oyuncu adayları
Annette Bening- Nyad
Lily Gladstone- Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller- Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan- Maestro
Emma Stone- Poor Things
En iyi yönetmen adayları
Jonathan Glazer- The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos- Poor Things
Christopher Nolan- Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese- Killers of the Flower Moon
Justine Triet- Anatomy of a Fall
Yardımcı erkek oyuncu adayları
Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Yardımcı kadın oyuncu adayları:
Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
America Ferrera (Barbie)
Jodie Foster (Nyad)
Da'Vina Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Orijinal senaryo adayları
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
May December
Maestro
Past Lives
En iyi uyarlama senaryo adayları
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
En iyi kostüm tasarımı adayları
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
En iyi makyaj ve saç tasarımı adayları
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
En iyi müzik (Orijinal şarkı) adayları
The Fire Inside - Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
It Never Went Away - American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)
En iyi yabancı dilde film adayları
The Teachers’ Lounge - Almanya
Io Capitano - İtalya
Perfect Days - Japonya
Society of the Snow - İspanya
The Zone of Interest - Birleşik Krallık
En iyi görüntü yönetmeni adayları
El Conde
Maestro
Dolunay Katiller
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
En iyi kısa belgesel adayları
Letter to APig
Ninety-five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over
En iyi animasyon filmi adayları
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse