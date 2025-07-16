Emmy Ödülleri’nin adayları belli oldu: Severance 27 kategoride aday

Televizyon Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi (ATAS), Los Angeles kentindeki Peacock Tiyatrosu'nda 14 Eylül'de düzenlenecek törende ödül verilecek kategorilerdeki adayların listesini açıkladı.

"Severance" dizisi, toplam 27 kategoriyle bu yıl en çok aday gösterilen dizi oldu. Onu 24 kategoride aday gösterilen "The Penguin" dizisi izledi.

En iyi drama adayları

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

The White Lotus

Slow Horses

En iyi komedi dizisi

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Studio

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

En iyi mini dizi

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

En iyi televizyon filmi

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

En iyi kadın oyuncu

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

En iyi erkek oyuncu

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)

Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Zach Cherry (Severance)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

James Marsden (Paradise)

Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus)

Tramell Tillman (Severance)

John Turturro (Severance)

En iyi kadın oyuncu (komedi)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Uzo Aduba (The Residence)

En iyi erkek oyuncu (komedi)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

En iyi erkek oyuncu (mini dizi/tv filmi)

Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)

Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)

Cooper Koch (Monsters)

En iyi kadın oyuncu (mini dizi/ tv filmi)

Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Meghann Fahy (Sirens)

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)

Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Michael Urie (Shrinking)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)