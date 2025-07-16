  1. Ekonomim
Emmy Ödülleri’nin adayları belli oldu: Severance 27 kategoride aday

ABD'de California eyaletinin Los Angeles kentindeki Peacock Tiyatrosu'nda 14 Eylül'de sahiplerini bulacak Primetime Emmy Ödülleri için yarışacak adaylar açıklandı.

Televizyon Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi (ATAS), Los Angeles kentindeki Peacock Tiyatrosu'nda 14 Eylül'de düzenlenecek törende ödül verilecek kategorilerdeki adayların listesini açıkladı.

"Severance" dizisi, toplam 27 kategoriyle bu yıl en çok aday gösterilen dizi oldu. Onu 24 kategoride aday gösterilen "The Penguin" dizisi izledi.

En iyi drama adayları

Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
The White Lotus
Slow Horses

The Pitt

En iyi komedi dizisi

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Studio
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
What We Do in the Shadows

Abbott Elementary

En iyi mini dizi

Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin

Adolescence

En iyi televizyon filmi

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Rebel Ridge

The Gorge

En iyi kadın oyuncu

Kathy Bates (Matlock)
Britt Lower (Severance)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

En iyi erkek oyuncu

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)
Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)
Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Zach Cherry (Severance)
Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
James Marsden (Paradise)
Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus)
Tramell Tillman (Severance)
John Turturro (Severance)

Zach Cherry (Severance)

En iyi kadın oyuncu (komedi)

Jean Smart (Hacks)
Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Uzo Aduba (The Residence)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

En iyi erkek oyuncu (komedi)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Seth Rogen (The Studio)
Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

En iyi erkek oyuncu (mini dizi/tv filmi)

Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)
Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)
Cooper Koch (Monsters)

Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

En iyi kadın oyuncu (mini dizi/ tv filmi)

Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
Meghann Fahy (Sirens)
Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)
Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons)
Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Michael Urie (Shrinking)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)

