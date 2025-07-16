Emmy Ödülleri’nin adayları belli oldu: Severance 27 kategoride aday
ABD'de California eyaletinin Los Angeles kentindeki Peacock Tiyatrosu'nda 14 Eylül'de sahiplerini bulacak Primetime Emmy Ödülleri için yarışacak adaylar açıklandı.
Televizyon Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi (ATAS), Los Angeles kentindeki Peacock Tiyatrosu'nda 14 Eylül'de düzenlenecek törende ödül verilecek kategorilerdeki adayların listesini açıkladı.
"Severance" dizisi, toplam 27 kategoriyle bu yıl en çok aday gösterilen dizi oldu. Onu 24 kategoride aday gösterilen "The Penguin" dizisi izledi.
En iyi drama adayları
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
The White Lotus
Slow Horses
En iyi komedi dizisi
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Studio
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
What We Do in the Shadows
En iyi mini dizi
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
En iyi televizyon filmi
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Rebel Ridge
En iyi kadın oyuncu
Kathy Bates (Matlock)
Britt Lower (Severance)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
En iyi erkek oyuncu
Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)
Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)
Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
Zach Cherry (Severance)
Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
James Marsden (Paradise)
Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus)
Tramell Tillman (Severance)
John Turturro (Severance)
En iyi kadın oyuncu (komedi)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Uzo Aduba (The Residence)
En iyi erkek oyuncu (komedi)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Seth Rogen (The Studio)
Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
En iyi erkek oyuncu (mini dizi/tv filmi)
Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)
Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)
Cooper Koch (Monsters)
En iyi kadın oyuncu (mini dizi/ tv filmi)
Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
Meghann Fahy (Sirens)
Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)
Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons)
Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Michael Urie (Shrinking)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)