76. Emmy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu: 18 ödülle bir ilke imza attı! İşte kazananların listesi
Televizyon dünyasının Oscar'ları olarak kabul edilen 76. Emmy Ödülleri'nde kazananlar belli oldu. Bu yıl en çok adaylık alan yapımlar "Shogun" ve "Bear" olmuştu. Shogun dizisi, en iyi drama, en iyi erkek oyuncu ve en iyi kadın oyuncu dahil olmak üzere 18 Emmy ödülü kazandı. İşte Emmy Ödülleri kazananların listesi...
Televizyon Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından bu yıl 76'ncısı düzenlenecek Emmy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu.
Los Angeles'taki Peacock Tiyatrosu'nda gerçekleşen görkemli törenin sunuculuğunu "Schitt’s Creek" dizisindeki rolleriyle tanınan baba-oğul Eugene Levy ve Dan Levy üstlendi.
2024 Emmy Ödülleri'nde "Hacks" ve "Shōgun" dizileri damga vurdu. Shōgun, 18 ödülle Emmy tarihinde bir ilke imza attı.
İşte kazananların listesi:
DRAMA DALINDA KAZANANLAR
En İyi Dizi Adayları
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
KAZANAN: Shōgun
Drama en iyi Erkek Oyuncu
Idris Elba, Hijack
Dominic West, The Crown
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
KAZANAN: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Kadın Oyuncu
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
KAZANAN: Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
KAZANAN: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
En İyi Yönetmen
Stephen Daldry, The Crown
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show
Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun
Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses
Sallj Richardson, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
KAZANAN: Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun
En İyi Senaryo
The Crown
Fallout
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shōgun "Anjin"
Shōgun "Crimson Sky"
Slow Horses
KAZANAN: Slow Horses
KOMEDİ DALINDA KAZANANLAR
En İyi Dizi
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
KAZANAN: Hacks
Erkek Oyuncu
Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
KAZANAN: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Kadın Oyuncu
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
KAZANAN: Jean Smart, Hacks
Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building
KAZANAN: Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
KAZANAN: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
MİNİ DİZİ / ANTOLOJİ DİZİSİ DALINDA
En İyi Mini Dizi
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
KAZANAN: Baby Reindeer
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
KAZANAN: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
En iyi Kadın Oyuncu
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
KAZANAN: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
KAZANAN: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry
KAZANAN: Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Komedi En İyi Yönetmen
Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elemantary
Christopher Storer, The Bear
Ramy Youssef, The Bear
Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
KAZANAN: Christopher Storer, The Bear
En İyi Senaryo
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Girls5eva
Hacks
The Other Two
What We Do In The Shadows
KAZANAN: Hacks