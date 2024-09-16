  1. Ekonomim
  2. Kültür-Sanat
  3. 76. Emmy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu: 18 ödülle bir ilke imza attı! İşte kazananların listesi
Takip Et

76. Emmy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu: 18 ödülle bir ilke imza attı! İşte kazananların listesi

Televizyon dünyasının Oscar'ları olarak kabul edilen 76. Emmy Ödülleri'nde kazananlar belli oldu. Bu yıl en çok adaylık alan yapımlar "Shogun" ve "Bear" olmuştu. Shogun dizisi, en iyi drama, en iyi erkek oyuncu ve en iyi kadın oyuncu dahil olmak üzere 18 Emmy ödülü kazandı. İşte Emmy Ödülleri kazananların listesi...

Haber Merkezi
YAYINLAMA
GÜNCELLEME
76. Emmy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu: 18 ödülle bir ilke imza attı! İşte kazananların listesi
Takip Et

Televizyon Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından bu yıl 76'ncısı düzenlenecek Emmy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu.

Los Angeles'taki Peacock Tiyatrosu'nda gerçekleşen görkemli törenin sunuculuğunu "Schitt’s Creek" dizisindeki rolleriyle tanınan baba-oğul Eugene Levy ve Dan Levy üstlendi.

2024 Emmy Ödülleri'nde "Hacks" ve "Shōgun" dizileri damga vurdu. Shōgun, 18 ödülle Emmy tarihinde bir ilke imza attı.

İşte kazananların listesi:

DRAMA DALINDA KAZANANLAR

En İyi Dizi Adayları

The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem

KAZANAN: Shōgun

Drama en iyi Erkek Oyuncu

Idris Elba, Hijack
Dominic West, The Crown
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

KAZANAN: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Kadın Oyuncu

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

KAZANAN: Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
KAZANAN: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

En İyi Yönetmen

Stephen Daldry, The Crown
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show
Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun
Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses
Sallj Richardson, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
KAZANAN: Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun

En İyi Senaryo

The Crown
Fallout
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shōgun "Anjin"
Shōgun "Crimson Sky"
Slow Horses

KAZANAN: Slow Horses

KOMEDİ DALINDA KAZANANLAR

En İyi Dizi

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows

KAZANAN: Hacks

Erkek Oyuncu

Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

KAZANAN: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Kadın Oyuncu

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

KAZANAN: Jean Smart, Hacks

Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building

KAZANAN: Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

KAZANAN: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

MİNİ DİZİ / ANTOLOJİ DİZİSİ DALINDA

En İyi Mini Dizi

Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country

KAZANAN: Baby Reindeer

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

KAZANAN: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

En iyi Kadın Oyuncu

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

KAZANAN: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

KAZANAN: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry

KAZANAN: Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Komedi En İyi Yönetmen

Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elemantary
Christopher Storer, The Bear
Ramy Youssef, The Bear
Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

KAZANAN: Christopher Storer, The Bear

En İyi Senaryo

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Girls5eva
Hacks
The Other Two
What We Do In The Shadows

KAZANAN: Hacks

Kültür-Sanat
ABD'de ele geçirilen 18 tarihi eserin Türkiye'ye iadesi için tören düzenlendi
ABD'de ele geçirilen 18 tarihi eserin Türkiye'ye iadesi için tören düzenlendi
Türkiye’nin en büyük fotoğraf festivali başlıyor
Türkiye’nin en büyük fotoğraf festivali başlıyor
Rober Koptaş’ın romanı 'Unufak' İletişim Yayınları’ndan çıktı
Rober Koptaş’ın romanı 'Unufak' İletişim Yayınları’ndan çıktı
kahraman düşman’dan, kahraman rakip’e, balkanlardaki en yetenekli osmanlı elçisine
kahraman düşman’dan, kahraman rakip’e, balkanlardaki en yetenekli osmanlı elçisine
The Museum Hotel Antakya açılıyor: Hatay'ın hayata dönüşünün sembolü olmasını umuyoruz
"Hatay'ın hayata dönüşünün sembolü olmasını umuyoruz"
Ressam Teoman Südor, hayatını kaybetti
Ressam Teoman Südor, hayatını kaybetti