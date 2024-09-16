76. Emmy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu: 18 ödülle bir ilke imza attı! İşte kazananların listesi

Televizyon Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından bu yıl 76'ncısı düzenlenecek Emmy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu.

Los Angeles'taki Peacock Tiyatrosu'nda gerçekleşen görkemli törenin sunuculuğunu "Schitt’s Creek" dizisindeki rolleriyle tanınan baba-oğul Eugene Levy ve Dan Levy üstlendi.

2024 Emmy Ödülleri'nde "Hacks" ve "Shōgun" dizileri damga vurdu. Shōgun, 18 ödülle Emmy tarihinde bir ilke imza attı.

İşte kazananların listesi:

DRAMA DALINDA KAZANANLAR

En İyi Dizi Adayları

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

KAZANAN: Shōgun

Drama en iyi Erkek Oyuncu

Idris Elba, Hijack

Dominic West, The Crown

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

KAZANAN: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Kadın Oyuncu

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

KAZANAN: Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

KAZANAN: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

En İyi Yönetmen

Stephen Daldry, The Crown

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show

Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun

Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses

Sallj Richardson, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

KAZANAN: Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun

En İyi Senaryo

The Crown

Fallout

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun "Anjin"

Shōgun "Crimson Sky"

Slow Horses

KAZANAN: Slow Horses

KOMEDİ DALINDA KAZANANLAR

En İyi Dizi

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

KAZANAN: Hacks

Erkek Oyuncu

Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

KAZANAN: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Kadın Oyuncu

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

KAZANAN: Jean Smart, Hacks

Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building

KAZANAN: Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

KAZANAN: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

MİNİ DİZİ / ANTOLOJİ DİZİSİ DALINDA

En İyi Mini Dizi

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

KAZANAN: Baby Reindeer

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

KAZANAN: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

En iyi Kadın Oyuncu

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

KAZANAN: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

KAZANAN: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry

KAZANAN: Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Komedi En İyi Yönetmen

Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elemantary

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Ramy Youssef, The Bear

Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

KAZANAN: Christopher Storer, The Bear

En İyi Senaryo

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Girls5eva

Hacks

The Other Two

What We Do In The Shadows

KAZANAN: Hacks