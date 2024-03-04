  1. Ekonomim
Apple Türkiye'den bir zam daha: İşte yeni fiyatlar...

Apple Türkiye, satışta olan tüm ürünlerde fiyat artışı uygulandığını duyurdu. Söz konusu artışla birlikte iPhone 15 Pro Max'in fiyatı 100 bin TL'yi buldu.

Teknoloji şirketi Apple, Türkiye'de sattığı tüm ürünlere bugünden itibaren geçerli olmak üzere zam yapıldığını bildirdi.

Yansıtılan fiyat artışı sonrasında Türkiye’deki iPhone 15 modellerinin tamamında da fiyat artışı yaşandı.

İşte son zam sonrası oluşan güncel iPhone fiyatları:

Cihaz   1 Aralık fiyatı 4 Mart fiyatı
iPhone SE 64 GB   26.999 TL 28.999 TL
iPhone SE 128 GB   28.999 TL 31.199 TL
iPhone SE 256 GB   33.499 TL 35.699 TL
iPhone 13 128 GB   39.999 TL 42.999 TL
iPhone 13 256 GB   44.499 TL 47.499 TL
iPhone 13 512 GB   52.999 TL 56.499 TL
iPhone 14 128 GB   47.499 TL 51.499 TL
iPhone 14 256 GB   51.999 TL 55 999 TL
iPhone 14 512 GB   60.499 TL 64.999 TL
iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB   53.999 TL 58.499 TL
iPhone 14 Plus 256 GB   58.499 TL 62.999 TL
iPhone 14 Plus 512 GB   66.999 TL 71.999 TL
iPhone 15 128 GB   53.999 TL 58.499 TL
iPhone 15 256 GB   58.499 TL 62.999 TL
iPhone 15 512 GB    66.999 TL 71.999 TL
iPhone 15 Plus 128 GB   61.999 TL 66.999 TL
iPhone 15 Plus 256 GB   66.499 TL 71.499 TL
iPhone 15 Plus 512 GB   74.999 TL 80.499 TL
iPhone 15 Pro 128 GB   69.999 TL 75.499 TL
iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB   74.499 TL 79.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro 512 GB   82.999 TL 88.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro 1 TB   91.499 TL 97.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB   82.999 TL 89.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB   91.499 TL 98.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro Max 1 TB   99.999 TL 107.999 TL

 

Yeni fiyat listesine göre, Apple Watch Series 9 Alüminyum 45 mm 18.499 TL, Apple Watch Series 9 Paslanmaz Çelik 41 mm 38.999 TL, Apple Watch Series 9 Paslanmaz Çelik 45 mm 40.799 TL, M2 MacBook Air 13 inç 256 GB ise 42.999 TL oldu.

 

