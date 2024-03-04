Apple Türkiye'den bir zam daha: İşte yeni fiyatlar...
Apple Türkiye, satışta olan tüm ürünlerde fiyat artışı uygulandığını duyurdu. Söz konusu artışla birlikte iPhone 15 Pro Max'in fiyatı 100 bin TL'yi buldu.
Teknoloji şirketi Apple, Türkiye'de sattığı tüm ürünlere bugünden itibaren geçerli olmak üzere zam yapıldığını bildirdi.
Yansıtılan fiyat artışı sonrasında Türkiye’deki iPhone 15 modellerinin tamamında da fiyat artışı yaşandı.
İşte son zam sonrası oluşan güncel iPhone fiyatları:
|Cihaz
|1 Aralık fiyatı
|4 Mart fiyatı
|iPhone SE 64 GB
|26.999 TL
|28.999 TL
|iPhone SE 128 GB
|28.999 TL
|31.199 TL
|iPhone SE 256 GB
|33.499 TL
|35.699 TL
|iPhone 13 128 GB
|39.999 TL
|42.999 TL
|iPhone 13 256 GB
|44.499 TL
|47.499 TL
|iPhone 13 512 GB
|52.999 TL
|56.499 TL
|iPhone 14 128 GB
|47.499 TL
|51.499 TL
|iPhone 14 256 GB
|51.999 TL
|55 999 TL
|iPhone 14 512 GB
|60.499 TL
|64.999 TL
|iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB
|53.999 TL
|58.499 TL
|iPhone 14 Plus 256 GB
|58.499 TL
|62.999 TL
|iPhone 14 Plus 512 GB
|66.999 TL
|71.999 TL
|iPhone 15 128 GB
|53.999 TL
|58.499 TL
|iPhone 15 256 GB
|58.499 TL
|62.999 TL
|iPhone 15 512 GB
|66.999 TL
|71.999 TL
|iPhone 15 Plus 128 GB
|61.999 TL
|66.999 TL
|iPhone 15 Plus 256 GB
|66.499 TL
|71.499 TL
|iPhone 15 Plus 512 GB
|74.999 TL
|80.499 TL
|iPhone 15 Pro 128 GB
|69.999 TL
|75.499 TL
|iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB
|74.499 TL
|79.999 TL
|iPhone 15 Pro 512 GB
|82.999 TL
|88.999 TL
|iPhone 15 Pro 1 TB
|91.499 TL
|97.999 TL
|iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB
|82.999 TL
|89.999 TL
|iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB
|91.499 TL
|98.999 TL
|iPhone 15 Pro Max 1 TB
|99.999 TL
|107.999 TL
Yeni fiyat listesine göre, Apple Watch Series 9 Alüminyum 45 mm 18.499 TL, Apple Watch Series 9 Paslanmaz Çelik 41 mm 38.999 TL, Apple Watch Series 9 Paslanmaz Çelik 45 mm 40.799 TL, M2 MacBook Air 13 inç 256 GB ise 42.999 TL oldu.